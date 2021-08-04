Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 333.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 127.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period.

VNQ traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.62. 250,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,504,879. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $107.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.82.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

