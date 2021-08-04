Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,318,000 after buying an additional 10,948 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,844,000 after buying an additional 9,998 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $142.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.56. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.09 and a 12 month high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

