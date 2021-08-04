Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Reduced by Asset Management Advisors LLC

Asset Management Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $2,333,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 747,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,887,000 after acquiring an additional 52,096 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,164,000. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 317,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after acquiring an additional 56,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Partners Group boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 87,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 17,555 shares during the period.

VWO traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $51.82. The company had a trading volume of 407,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,973,489. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.39.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

