Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after buying an additional 19,869 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,930,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,477,000 after buying an additional 58,287 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 246,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 556,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,663,000 after buying an additional 15,295 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $52.40 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $53.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.