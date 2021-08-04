Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by H&H Retirement Design & Management INC

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 2.1% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.29. 74,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,800,561. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $53.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.