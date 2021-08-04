Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of UAA traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.80. 1,195,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,623,619. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.04. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 92.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.56.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.32.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

