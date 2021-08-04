Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%.

UA traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,027. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $21.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.43 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Under Armour alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen upped their price target on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.