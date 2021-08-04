Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.75 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., a major Brazilian industrial group, is one of the largest distributors of liquefied petroleum gas in Brazil and a leading producer of petrochemicals and chemical. Ultrapar is also engaged in the storage and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas and petrochemical and chemical products. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

UGP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.36. The stock had a trading volume of 35,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,334. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Ultrapar Participações has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $4.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.35.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 1.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGP. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 15,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 17,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 12,629 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. 2.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultrapar Participações (UGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.