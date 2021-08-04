Tudor Pickering Boosts Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target to C$23.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price objective increased by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$23.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.56.

GEI traded down C$0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$22.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,757. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of C$17.60 and a 52-week high of C$26.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$24.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.34, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.61 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.2010674 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sean Wilson sold 17,974 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.64, for a total transaction of C$478,827.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,039,490.80.

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

