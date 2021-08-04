Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Materialise by 109.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,286,000 after purchasing an additional 396,770 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Materialise by 7.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 144,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Materialise during the first quarter worth about $3,562,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Materialise by 84.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 43,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Materialise by 344.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,834 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 56,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Materialise alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday.

Materialise stock opened at $21.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.63. Materialise NV has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $87.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -308.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. Materialise had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Materialise NV will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.