Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 52,169 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 85.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 52,169 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 11.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $38.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $43.77.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FSS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.