Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 45,817 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 73.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,817 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Evolent Health by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,308 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Evolent Health by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 980,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,723,000 after acquiring an additional 15,507 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the first quarter worth approximately $910,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Evolent Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Evolent Health by 6.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,973,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,859,000 after acquiring an additional 424,359 shares in the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 6,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $124,192.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 7,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $164,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,603. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

NYSE:EVH opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $23.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $215.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.18 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

