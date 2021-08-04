Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Cuts Position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 66.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 41,058 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

In related news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $31,251.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MOD opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $18.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.70. The stock has a market cap of $870.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $514.90 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.