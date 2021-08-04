TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Director Frank B. Silverman Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Director Frank B. Silverman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of TRST stock opened at $33.81 on Wednesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52-week low of $25.25 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.70.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 29.81%. Research analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 602,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 243,054 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 51.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 685,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 232,710 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,175,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.
About TrustCo Bank Corp NY
TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.
Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.