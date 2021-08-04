TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Director Frank B. Silverman Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Director Frank B. Silverman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TRST stock opened at $33.81 on Wednesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52-week low of $25.25 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.70.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 29.81%. Research analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 602,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 243,054 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 51.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 685,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 232,710 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,175,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.