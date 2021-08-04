Trust Investment Advisors Purchases 519 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 24.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.72.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,921,781. The stock has a market cap of $204.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $119.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.19.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 150.27%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

