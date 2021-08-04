Trust Investment Advisors Has $978,000 Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Trust Investment Advisors trimmed its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth about $726,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth about $3,576,000. First United Bank Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 34.0% in the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 4,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 17.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

PRU stock traded down $1.71 on Wednesday, reaching $100.45. 85,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,141. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.16 and a 12 month high of $109.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Several research firms recently commented on PRU. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.69.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

