Trust Investment Advisors Has $1.28 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 35.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,546,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,112,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,421 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,184,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,922 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,735,983,000 after purchasing an additional 714,173 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 396.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 691,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,568,000 after purchasing an additional 552,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 938,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,031,000 after purchasing an additional 547,757 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $2.15 on Wednesday, hitting $192.00. The stock had a trading volume of 90,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246,412. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.34 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

