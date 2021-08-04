Trust Investment Advisors Buys New Shares in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Trust Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 220.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,745 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,803,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Roku by 2,100.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 737,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,113,000 after purchasing an additional 703,564 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,455,000 after purchasing an additional 618,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Roku by 15.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,609,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,706,000 after purchasing an additional 476,242 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROKU traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $419.25. 95,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,119,663. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.16. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.21 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a PE ratio of 544.12 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total transaction of $388,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total transaction of $37,402,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 386,469 shares of company stock valued at $152,062,250. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.80.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

