Truefg LLC Acquires 255 Shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Truefg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Truefg LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EAGG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.98. The stock had a trading volume of 74,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,342. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $57.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.36.

