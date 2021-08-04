Tripio (TRIO) Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Tripio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Tripio has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $3.44 million and approximately $217,097.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00062387 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002691 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00015639 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $331.93 or 0.00843240 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00043566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00094430 BTC.

Tripio (TRIO) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. The official website for Tripio is trip.io . Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

