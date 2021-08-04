Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Sells 1,957 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 226,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,828,000 after buying an additional 110,165 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,599,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1,145.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 69,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,707,000 after buying an additional 63,535 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,052,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,890,000 after buying an additional 56,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,946,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VPU stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.84. 26,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,106. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.34 and a fifty-two week high of $148.49.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

