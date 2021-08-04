Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $2,511,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 28,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.89. 177,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,702,696. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IBM. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.63.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

