Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 107 ($1.40). Tribal Group shares last traded at GBX 104 ($1.36), with a volume of 63,255 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £224.24 million and a PE ratio of 34.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 99.97.

In related news, insider Mark Pickett sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.28), for a total transaction of £112,700 ($147,243.27).

Tribal Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides education related systems, solutions, and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. It operates through two segments, Student Information Systems (SIS) and Education Services (ES).

