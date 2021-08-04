Traynor Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.09. 159,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,443,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.38 and a 52-week high of $167.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.97.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

