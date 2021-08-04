TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.21 EPS

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.21, Fidelity Earnings reports. TravelCenters of America had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%.
Shares of NASDAQ:TA traded up $6.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.80. 742,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $521.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 716.00 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.92. TravelCenters of America has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $36.26.
In other TravelCenters of America news, President Barry A. Richards sold 10,000 shares of TravelCenters of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 63,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,765.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark R. Young sold 16,500 shares of TravelCenters of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $433,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,562.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
TravelCenters of America Company Profile
TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.
