TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.21 EPS

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.21, Fidelity Earnings reports. TravelCenters of America had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TA traded up $6.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.80. 742,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $521.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 716.00 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.92. TravelCenters of America has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $36.26.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

In other TravelCenters of America news, President Barry A. Richards sold 10,000 shares of TravelCenters of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 63,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,765.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark R. Young sold 16,500 shares of TravelCenters of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $433,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,562.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TA shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.06.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.