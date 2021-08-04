Transform Wealth LLC Takes $681,000 Position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth $52,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth $64,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth $101,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACC opened at $541.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $448.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 34.07 and a current ratio of 34.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.22. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $266.74 and a 12-month high of $547.60.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 50.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 43.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.28, for a total transaction of $4,185,492.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,500 shares of company stock valued at $32,208,280 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Credit Acceptance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.75.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

