Transform Wealth LLC Buys 834 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 217,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Paychex by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,081,000 after buying an additional 279,441 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Paychex by 53,858.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 151,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,128,000 after buying an additional 151,342 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Paychex by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,620.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Doody sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $1,088,033.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 309,987 shares of company stock valued at $34,544,387 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PAYX opened at $114.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.97 and a 1-year high of $114.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.32.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.35.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

