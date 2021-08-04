Tranquility Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Tranquility Partners LLC lowered its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,917 shares during the period. United Bankshares makes up approximately 0.9% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,073,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,280,000 after buying an additional 1,450,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $40,874,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,590,000 after acquiring an additional 224,850 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $5,972,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in United Bankshares by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,517,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,126,000 after purchasing an additional 136,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.67 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. United Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.89.

Shares of United Bankshares stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $34.16. 3,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,100. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.35. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 32.88%. Research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.