Tranquility Partners LLC Has $547,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,367,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 934.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 604,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,475,000 after acquiring an additional 545,836 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $218.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,960,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,360,796. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $142.09 and a 52 week high of $234.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.29.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

