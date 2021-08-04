Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Unisys (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 933 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,405% compared to the typical volume of 62 call options.

In other news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 12,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $354,538.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,532.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Eric Hutto sold 12,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $334,319.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 177,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,241.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Unisys by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 17,442 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Unisys by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Unisys during the 4th quarter worth $452,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Unisys by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 287,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Unisys by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 42,511 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Unisys stock opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.70. Unisys has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $517.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.57 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 20.90% and a negative return on equity of 40.08%. Unisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

