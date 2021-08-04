Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,378 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,873% compared to the typical daily volume of 80 put options.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRTO shares. TheStreet lowered Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.04.

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $2,049,683.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 277,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,645,000 after purchasing an additional 84,628 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Criteo during the first quarter worth about $11,093,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Criteo by 14.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,280,000 after buying an additional 19,167 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Criteo in the first quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $40.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.12. Criteo has a 52-week low of $11.49 and a 52-week high of $46.65.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

