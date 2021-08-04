Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,378 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,873% compared to the typical daily volume of 80 put options.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRTO shares. TheStreet lowered Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.04.
In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $2,049,683.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of CRTO stock opened at $40.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.12. Criteo has a 52-week low of $11.49 and a 52-week high of $46.65.
Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.
Criteo Company Profile
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.