Tiaa Fsb Has $21.20 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,251 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $21,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.33.

Shares of SPGI opened at $436.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $404.15. The firm has a market cap of $105.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $436.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

