Tiaa Fsb Has $18.84 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 35.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 335,580 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 185,403 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Intel were worth $18,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 75.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 36.7% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $73.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.81.

Intel stock opened at $54.11 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $219.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. Intel’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

