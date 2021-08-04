Tiaa Fsb Has $16.97 Million Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.08% of Entergy worth $16,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Entergy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Entergy by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after buying an additional 22,312 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Entergy by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,329,000 after buying an additional 704,920 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Entergy by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Entergy by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $846,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,154. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $125,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,686 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ETR stock opened at $102.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.56. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $113.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

