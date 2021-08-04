Tiaa Fsb Has $12.19 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Tiaa Fsb raised its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Equinix were worth $12,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,973,617,000 after buying an additional 489,436 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Equinix by 37.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,734,000 after acquiring an additional 305,804 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in Equinix by 40.4% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 824,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,405,000 after acquiring an additional 237,452 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 86.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 397,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,194,000 after acquiring an additional 184,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter worth approximately $101,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $822.89 on Wednesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $845.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $805.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $73.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. As a group, analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

In related news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,137,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total transaction of $4,017,666.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at $7,011,627.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508 in the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $874.16.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.