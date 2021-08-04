Tiaa Fsb Cuts Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,782 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $14,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.07.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 7,611 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total transaction of $2,435,139.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $10,585,545.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total transaction of $1,257,117.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH stock opened at $307.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.14 and a fifty-two week high of $324.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.85.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

