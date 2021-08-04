The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,246 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises 2.4% of Founders Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 19.1% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 24,207 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 234.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 505,780 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $88,901,000 after purchasing an additional 354,432 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.5% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.6% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.4% in the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 8,612 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Truist lowered their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.88.

DIS traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.67. The company had a trading volume of 398,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,490,452. The company has a market cap of $313.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.56, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $115.76 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

