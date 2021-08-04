The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$83.55. The Toronto-Dominion Bank shares last traded at C$82.95, with a volume of 5,657,285 shares.

TD has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$87.55.

The firm has a market cap of C$151.84 billion and a PE ratio of 10.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$85.86.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.67 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.5300002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.67%.

In other news, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 9,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$86.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$800,461.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,966,527.81. Also, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 16,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.27, for a total transaction of C$1,386,410.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 584,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$49,262,893.68. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,136 shares of company stock worth $19,225,267.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

