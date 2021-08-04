The National Security Group, Inc. (NSEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 6th

The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

The National Security Group has raised its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NSEC opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The National Security Group has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.06.

The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The National Security Group had a negative net margin of 10.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $16.31 million for the quarter.

The National Security Group Company Profile

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, and Life Insurance. The P&C Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

