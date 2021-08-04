The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded up $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.34. 5,969,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,530,924. The Mosaic has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $38.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. VTB Capital downgraded shares of The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.09.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

