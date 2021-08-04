The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. trimmed its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 73,600 shares during the quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,687,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in The Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,597,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 222.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,915,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,960 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 302.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,934,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,911,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. VTB Capital downgraded shares of The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

NYSE:MOS traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.67. 394,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,657,270. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $38.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

