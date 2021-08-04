The Kraft Heinz Company to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%.
The Kraft Heinz has decreased its dividend payment by 34.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
KHC stock opened at $37.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.95.
In related news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
The Kraft Heinz Company Profile
The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.
