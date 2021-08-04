The Kraft Heinz Company to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%.

The Kraft Heinz has decreased its dividend payment by 34.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

KHC stock opened at $37.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.95.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

In related news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

