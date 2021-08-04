The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,819 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 3.1% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $10,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.89.

HD stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $330.32. 100,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,904,284. The firm has a market cap of $351.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $317.75.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.