The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Decreased by Westwood Management Corp IL

Westwood Management Corp IL cut its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises 4.4% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $54,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 6,407 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 3.4% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 34,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.1% in the second quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $331.30. The stock had a trading volume of 77,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $317.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.89.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

