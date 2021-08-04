The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €133.00 Price Target for Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM)

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been assigned a €133.00 ($156.47) price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 62.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RHM. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €126.00 ($148.24) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €114.18 ($134.33).

Shares of ETR:RHM opened at €81.86 ($96.31) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €83.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.67. Rheinmetall has a 1 year low of €61.08 ($71.86) and a 1 year high of €93.80 ($110.35).

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

