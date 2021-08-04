The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Boeing’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is $0.85. The Boeing posted earnings of ($1.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Boeing will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $6.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Boeing.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen raised The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.15.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $2.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.63. 9,451,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,197,034. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $237.47. The company has a market capitalization of $132.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,113,339,000 after purchasing an additional 607,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,028,467,000 after purchasing an additional 363,662 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,062,538 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $525,370,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 21.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $484,381,000 after acquiring an additional 338,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,877,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $477,845,000 after acquiring an additional 21,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

