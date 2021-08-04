The Bank of Princeton (BPRN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ: BPRN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/3/2021 – The Bank of Princeton was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Bank of Princeton is a community bank which provides banking products and services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It operates primarily in New Jersey, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe Township, Lambertville, New Brunswick, Lawrenceville. The Bank of Princeton is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

8/2/2021 – The Bank of Princeton was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2021 – The Bank of Princeton was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – The Bank of Princeton was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/14/2021 – The Bank of Princeton was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2021 – The Bank of Princeton was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/8/2021 – The Bank of Princeton was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

6/28/2021 – The Bank of Princeton was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

BPRN stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $30.20. 10,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,770. The Bank of Princeton has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $31.31. The company has a market cap of $204.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.12.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that The Bank of Princeton will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is 35.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPRN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Bank of Princeton in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

