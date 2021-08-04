Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Up 5.5%

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares rose 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $725.76 and last traded at $724.81. Approximately 620,730 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 30,440,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $687.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. DZ Bank raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 price target (down from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $572.98.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $644.66. The company has a market cap of $702.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 369.66, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at $31,490,659.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total transaction of $930,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,614 shares in the company, valued at $12,164,014.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,425 shares of company stock valued at $16,178,254. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $4,090,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,304,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 14.4% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 50.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

