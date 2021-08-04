Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tennant had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE TNC traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.46. 762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,959. Tennant has a 52 week low of $57.99 and a 52 week high of $87.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In other news, CEO David W. Huml sold 4,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $431,168.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,786 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,207.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $321,129.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,508.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

