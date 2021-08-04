Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0716 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

TEI stock opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.89. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $8.23.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

